Higginbotham Adds Schielack as VP in Houston

Texas-based insurance, risk management and employee benefits agency, Higginbotham, has hired commercial property and casualty insurance broker Kyle J. Schielack as vice president in Houston.

He brings eight years’ experience managing risk and insurance for commercial real estate and development, multi-family, manufacturing and distribution companies in Houston and the Gulf Coast region.

Schielack was most recently a vice president at a private insurance agency in Houston where he achieved record revenue growth. He is a licensed Certified Insurance Counselor and Certified Risk Manager.

Higginbotham operates two offices in Houston with 150 insurance, risk management and employee benefit professionals providing a single source solution to businesses and individuals.

The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with 26 additional offices statewide serving domestic and international customers.

Source: Higginbotham