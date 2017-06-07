2 Corpus Christi Insurance Agencies Merge, Join Leavitt Group

Two Corpus Christi, Texas-based employee benefits providers, Heavin Insurance Agency and Arvak Insurance Group, have merged and joined the insurance broker network, Leavitt Group, to become Heavin, Otto & Leavitt.

Will Heavin of Heavin Insurance Agency and John Otto of Arvak Insurance Group are the co-owners of the agency.

The merger will not affect customer policies, and familiar personnel will be on hand to assist clients with any questions.

Otto has specialized in the employee benefit field of insurance since 1977. Arvak Insurance Group has provided a range of insurance products to protect individuals and businesses.

Heavin started his career in insurance in 1985 and works with employers of all sizes. Heavin Insurance Agency has provided benefits to over 300 local employers, designing and implementing plans for their employees to help attract and retain top talent.

The Leavitt Group is based in Cedar City, Utah.

Source: The Leavitt Group