Insurance Broker MD Jensvold Adds Zurich’s Rhodes in Houston

MD Jensvold has hired David Rhodes to manage the brokerage department for the Houston-based managing general agency and surplus lines insurance broker.

Rhodes joins Jensvold from Zurich Energy & Marine where he was the head of U.S. Energy, Excess & International Casualty – North America. Prior to Zurich, Rhodes was with AIG Property and Casualty Insurance Co. for 15 years in various roles of increasing responsibility and Marsh for two years as a casualty advisor.

Rhodes will manage, mentor and grow the brokerage department at MD Jensvold.

In addition to Houston, MD Jensvold has offices in San Antonio and Addison, Texas, and Shreveport Louisiana.

Source: MD Jensvold