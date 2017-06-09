Henningsen Named President of Lockton’s P/C Insurance Operation in Houston

Kansas City-based insurance broker, Lockton, has named Jeff Henningsen as president of its Houston Property & Casualty Insurance Operation.

Henningsen will take on an expanded leadership role in business development for the team that provides risk management advice and insurance brokerage services.

Henningsen has more than 20 years of experience in insurance. He is known as a leader in the private equity community and in merger and acquisition insurance services.

Henningsen has been with Lockton for 15 years.

Lockton’s Texas Property & Casualty and Lockton Dunning Benefits operations have a combined team of more than 700 Texas-based associates and fiscal 2017 revenue of more than $225 million, serving risk management and employee benefits clients from offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Fort Worth.

Source: Lockton