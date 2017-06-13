Fidelis Group Adds Starr Marine’s Blaine as AVP in Houston

Fidelis Group Holdings LLC (FGH), with its subsidiary Continental Underwriters Ltd., has hired Lynn Blaine as assistant vice president to support the expansion of the group’s marine portfolio. Blaine is based in Houston.

She has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry and most recently served as assistant vice president, assistant regional manager with Starr Marine. Before joining Starr, Blaine was with American International Marine Agency and Trident Marine Managers Inc., respectively.

Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, Fidelis Group Holdings LLC provides underwriting, broker services, claims management and loss control assistance for its maritime clients.

Source: Fidelis Group Holdings LLC