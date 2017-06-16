In Arkansas Lawsuit, Farmers Blame Herbicide for Crop Damage

A group of Arkansas farmers have filed a class-action lawsuit against the makers of the herbicide dicamba that they blame for damaging their crops.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Jonesboro, Arkansas, against Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. In a statement, plaintiffs’ attorney Phillip Duncan says his clients seek unspecified damages for damage to crops, fruits and trees that weren’t dicamba-resistant.

He also said dicamba also damaged crops in other states throughout the 2016 growing season, including in Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

A Monsanto spokeswoman said the company hadn’t seen the lawsuit and deferred comment. A message to BASF was not returned.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.