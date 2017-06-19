Texas Seeks Input on Draft Compound Drug Rule Amendments

The Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) is now accepting comments on informal draft compound drug rule amendments.

An informal draft of amendments to 28 Texas Administrative Code (TAC) §§134.500, 134.530, and 134.540, available on the TDI website.

This informal draft of amendments requires preauthorization for all prescription drugs created through compounding and is meant to ensure that injured employees have access to compound drugs when medically necessary.

The draft was posted by DWC on June 16, 2017, and the comment period closes on July 7, 2017, at 5 p.m. Central time.

Source: Texas Department of Insurance