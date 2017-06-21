Tropical Storm Cindy Heads Toward Texas/Louisiana Border

The National Hurricane Center reports that a tropical storm warning is in effect from San Luis Pass Texas to the mouth of the Mississippi River as Tropical Storm Cindy moves closer to the central Gulf Coast.

The storm system as maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as of 1 pm CDT on June 21, and is located about 170 southwest of Morgan City, La., and 160 southeast of Galveston, Texas.

The NHC said Cindy is moving northwest at around 9 mph and is expected to continue on that path, with a possible turn toward the north-northwest and then to the north later tonight and tomorrow.

The center of the tropical storm will likely near the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late today or tonight, and then move inland over southeastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles, mainly to the north and east of the center.

Six to nine inches of rain are expected to accumulate southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and western portions of the Florida Panhandle through Thursday as a result of the storm. Isolated maximum amount of rainfall could also occur. Life-threatening flash flooding is possible, NHC forecasters said.

Rainfall could spread northeastward northeastward across Arkansas and into portions of the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys through Friday, with total rain accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

A storm surge of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is expected along the coast in portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area. A few tornadoes are possible today through tonight from the western Florida Panhandle across southwest Alabama, southern Mississippi, and southern Louisiana, the weather service said.

Louisiana’s property insurer of last resort, Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., posted a note on its website that it will not accept applications for new coverage or endorsements for increased coverage effective June 20, 2017 at 4:00 PM due to Tropical Storm Cindy.

Source: National Hurricane Center