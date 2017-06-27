Federal Aid Now Available to Rain-Swamped Louisiana Farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) designated Evangeline Parish in Louisiana as a primary natural disaster area as the result of losses and damages caused by heavy and excessive rain that occurred from April 4, 2017, through May 23, 2017.

Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Rapides and St. Landry parishes also qualify for natural disaster assistance because these parishes are contiguous to Evangeline.

All parishes listed above were designated natural disaster areas on June 21, 2017, making all qualified farm operators in the designated areas eligible for Farm Service Agency’s (FSA’s) emergency (EM) loans, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible parishes have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

Source: Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry