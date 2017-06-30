Zimmerman Named to Louisiana Workers’ Comp Advisory Council

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed Marc L. Zimmermann, Ph.D., of Prairieville, to the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council.

Zimmermann is a psychologist in private practice and will serve as a representative of the Louisiana Psychological Association on the Council.

The Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council is responsible for monitoring and reporting to the governor and the legislature on the implementation and administration of laws pertaining to the administration of workers’ compensation claims.

Source: Louisiana Governor’s Office