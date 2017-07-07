3 New Arkansas Counties Added to Disaster Aid List

Officials say three more Arkansas counties have been added to the list of counties that are eligible for disaster unemployment assistance because of severe weather earlier this year.

The Arkansas Department of Workforce Services says Prairie, White and Woodruff are now authorized for assistance as a result of the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that hit the state in late April and May.

A federal disaster declaration was previously issued for more than a dozen Arkansas counties because of the storms.

The state says that in order to be eligible for the benefits, individuals must have worked or been scheduled to work in a disaster area but are no longer able to because of storm damage.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.