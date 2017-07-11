U.S. Risk Insurance Group Acquires IMS London American

Property/casualty wholesaler, U.S. Risk Insurance Group LLC, has acquired Texas-based IMS London American Brokerage and Underwriting Services.

IMS President Larry Mennes has been named president of U.S. Risk’s contract binding operations in Texas, and IMS’ Stephen Vallender has been appointed executive vice president at U.S. Risk Brokers Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Dallas and San Antonio, IMS London American has been committed to providing superior underwriting and brokerage services since its founding in 2005.

U.S. Risk Insurance Group operates internationally and is headquartered in Dallas.

Source: U.S. Risk Insurance Group LLC