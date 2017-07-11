Louisiana Workers’ Comp Corp. Declares $90M Policyholder Dividend for 2016

Louisiana workers’ compensation insurance provider, LWCC, announced a 2016 dividend of $90.6 million.

The amount was distributed to over 20,000 policyholders in April 2017. This is the 14th consecutive year LWCC has issued a policyholder dividend, bringing the cumulative total returned to more than $576 million.

Individual dividend awards are based on a calculation that takes into account policyholders’ premium and longevity with LWCC.

Louisiana has continued to make great strides in safety, and in fact has been recently recognized as the safest state in the country, only behind Washington D.C., in terms of safety and on-the-job injuries, according to a federal Bureau of Labor Statistics survey.

LWCC, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a private, nonprofit mutual insurance company that is rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best. As the largest writer of workers’ compensation insurance in Louisiana, LWCC employs over 240 people and serves over 20,000 policyholders in the state.

Source: LWCC