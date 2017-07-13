Texas E&S Broker McClelland & Hine Promotes Barnes and Hine

San Antonio-based managing general agent and excess and surplus (E&S) lines broker, McClelland and Hine Inc. (MHI), has promoted Lisa Barnes to the position of chief operating officer, and named Amicia Hine president and chief executive officer.

Barnes, who holds the CPCU, ARe, AU professional insurance designations, has been in the industry for 35 years and with MHI for 26 years. She is an active member of the industry associations, AAMGA and NAPSLO, and formerly served on the board of directors for the Alamo Chapter CPCU.

Amicia started her career with MHI in 1994 and has held various positions throughout the company. She currently is legislative chair and board member of the Texas Surplus Lines Association (TSLA) and serves on the legislative committee for NAPSLO.

MHI began writing business in San Antonio in 1982 and later expanded its operation with the opening of additional branch offices in Houston and Dallas. In 2013, MHI opened its first office outside of Texas in Atlanta, Ga. The Atlanta branch office services retail agents throughout Georgia and Alabama.

MHI is a member of AAMGA, NAPSLO, Texas PIA, the Texas Surplus Lines Association and various Independent Insurance Agents Associations (San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Texas and Alabama chapters), and supports the Federation of Insurance Women of Texas.

Source: MHI