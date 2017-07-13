ICT Honors Haigood with Raymond Mauk Award

The Insurance Council of Texas (ICT) awarded Lyndell Haigood, former regional vice-president for governmental relations at State Auto, with the 2017 Raymond Mauk Leadership Award.

Haigood is the 20th recipient of the award, which was presented in Austin at ICT’s 25th annual Mid-Year Property and Casualty Symposium. It is ICT’s highest honor and is intended to bestow recognition on those who have made a significant contribution to of the Texas property and casualty insurance industry

Haigood’s business career started in 1969 with the City National Bank in Wichita Falls where he rose through the ranks eventually becoming the bank’s Chief Operating Officer. His technological skills led to the development of various applications for the bank, where he wrote computer programs in nearly 20 different languages.

In 1997, he changed careers and entered the insurance industry and served as chief information officer for Beacon Insurance. In 1999, Haigood was elected to serve as the company’s president and CEO. He led the company through some of the roughest times for many in the industry and helped produce record profits.

In 2007, State Auto purchased Beacon and Haigood became the new company’s branch manager for the Southwest region. His efforts helped State Auto to successfully enter the Texas market. At State Auto, he previously served as regional vice president for personal lines. Haigood also served on ICT’s board of directors, the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) board, and was president of the Association of Fire and Casualty Companies in Texas (AFACT) and chair of the AFACT Legislative Committee before retiring in 2015.

Source: ICT