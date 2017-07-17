Thomas Joins Insgroup’s Employee Benefits Practice in Houston

Insgroup Inc. has added Timothy Thomas as a vice president in its Employee Benefits Practice in Houston.

Thomas brings over 30 years’ experience in the insurance industry in both employee benefits and property/casualty insurance. Most recently, Thomas was a senior consultant with Gallagher Benefit Services; prior to that he was vice president of Sales at Alliant Insurance Services. He holds designations for both Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU).

Thomas will be focused on delivering high quality employee benefit programs to his clients. He will also serve as a mentor for other team members.

Source: Insgroup Inc.