TWFG Honors Top Producers

Successful insurance agents with The Woodlands, Texas-based TWFG received official recognition and awards during TWFG’s recent convention.
President and CEO Gordy Bunch inducted 20 new members into the insurance services’ Million Dollar Club, bringing its membership up to 81 “super agents.” He also welcomed five new managers to join 20 other members in the exclusive TWFG President’s Club.
Individual awards were presented for Rookie of the Year, Personal Lines Growth, Commercial Lines Growth and Excellence in Customer Service. Agent of the Year trophies were also awarded for Life and Health Growth producers.
Insurance executives from 37 of the country’s major insurance carriers joined more than 400 TWFG Branch Owners and TWFG headquarters staff for the company’s annual national convention at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel.
The company has become an insurance carrier with new Twico insurance policy products.
Bunch said he expects next year’s convention to be joined by award winners from TWFG’s new expansion territories in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
2017 TWFG Award Winners
Million Dollar Club
- Jennifer Salinas, Houston
- Daniel Oh, Simi Valley, Calif.
- Katlyn Sebera, Houston
- Terry Nguyen, Houston
- Karen Sahota, San Ramon, Calif.
- Chris Holland, Spring, Texas
- Keith Tilghman, Sherman, Texas
- Wendy Tran & Viet Truong, Houston
- Adam Ayers, Austin
- Sean Meyers, Conroe TX
- Phyllis Benjamin & Sara Fry, Austin
- Dusty Olivier, Lafayette, La.
- Tim Martin, Conroe, Texas
- Nhan “Nick” Le, Houston
- Darrell Barfield & Thomas Sowell, Dallas
- Albert & Stephanie Rivera, Corpus Christi, Texas
- Altaf Ariff, Stafford, Texas
- Asifa Shamim, Dallas
- Ryan Guillory, Humble, Texas
- William Waldrep, Denham Springs, La.
President’s Club
- John Keefer, San Antonio
- Marilyn Caldwell, Royce City, Texas
- Michael Crafts & Mark Morgan, Magnolia, Texas
- Denise Davis, Tomball, Texas
- Sameer Khan, Houston
- Tom Blasutta, Grand Prairie, Texas – Honorary President’s Club Award
Commercial Lines Growth Agent
- West-Waqar Khan, Pomona Calif.
- Texas-Altaff Ariff, Stafford, Texas
- East-Carlos Cantu, Dallas
Personal Lines Growth Agent
- East-Stephen Lovecchio, Mandeville, La.
- Texas-Carlton Kon, Sugar Land, Texas
- West-Roger Larson, Walnut Creek Calif.
Life and Health Growth Agent
- Asifa Shamim, Dallas
Rookie of the Year
- Nhan “Nick” Le, Houston
Excellence in Customer Service Finalists
- Kimberley Casida Milligan, Dallas
- Brooke Ellis, Magnolia
- Stacey O’Dell, Metairie, La.
Excellence in Customer Service Winner
- Lea Ann Leslie, Flower Mound, Texas
Source: TWFG