TWFG Honors Top Producers

Successful insurance agents with The Woodlands, Texas-based TWFG received official recognition and awards during TWFG’s recent convention.

President and CEO Gordy Bunch inducted 20 new members into the insurance services’ Million Dollar Club, bringing its membership up to 81 “super agents.” He also welcomed five new managers to join 20 other members in the exclusive TWFG President’s Club.

Individual awards were presented for Rookie of the Year, Personal Lines Growth, Commercial Lines Growth and Excellence in Customer Service. Agent of the Year trophies were also awarded for Life and Health Growth producers.

Insurance executives from 37 of the country’s major insurance carriers joined more than 400 TWFG Branch Owners and TWFG headquarters staff for the company’s annual national convention at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel.

The company has become an insurance carrier with new Twico insurance policy products.

Bunch said he expects next year’s convention to be joined by award winners from TWFG’s new expansion territories in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

2017 TWFG Award Winners

Million Dollar Club

Jennifer Salinas, Houston

Daniel Oh, Simi Valley, Calif.

Katlyn Sebera, Houston

Terry Nguyen, Houston

Karen Sahota, San Ramon, Calif.

Chris Holland, Spring, Texas

Keith Tilghman, Sherman, Texas

Wendy Tran & Viet Truong, Houston

Adam Ayers, Austin

Sean Meyers, Conroe TX

Phyllis Benjamin & Sara Fry, Austin

Dusty Olivier, Lafayette, La.

Tim Martin, Conroe, Texas

Nhan “Nick” Le, Houston

Darrell Barfield & Thomas Sowell, Dallas

Albert & Stephanie Rivera, Corpus Christi, Texas

Altaf Ariff, Stafford, Texas

Asifa Shamim, Dallas

Ryan Guillory, Humble, Texas

William Waldrep, Denham Springs, La.

President’s Club

John Keefer, San Antonio

Marilyn Caldwell, Royce City, Texas

Michael Crafts & Mark Morgan, Magnolia, Texas

Denise Davis, Tomball, Texas

Sameer Khan, Houston

Tom Blasutta, Grand Prairie, Texas – Honorary President’s Club Award

Commercial Lines Growth Agent

West-Waqar Khan, Pomona Calif.

Texas-Altaff Ariff, Stafford, Texas

East-Carlos Cantu, Dallas

Personal Lines Growth Agent

East-Stephen Lovecchio, Mandeville, La.

Texas-Carlton Kon, Sugar Land, Texas

West-Roger Larson, Walnut Creek Calif.

Life and Health Growth Agent

Asifa Shamim, Dallas

Rookie of the Year

Nhan “Nick” Le, Houston

Excellence in Customer Service Finalists

Kimberley Casida Milligan, Dallas

Brooke Ellis, Magnolia

Stacey O’Dell, Metairie, La.

Excellence in Customer Service Winner

Lea Ann Leslie, Flower Mound, Texas

Source: TWFG