Morris Reappointed to Louisiana Workers’ Comp Advisory Council

Michael D. Morris of Baton Rouge has been reappointed to the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council.

Morris is an attorney and the chief executive officer of the Louisiana Home Builders’ Association. He will serve as a representative of self-insured industries in Louisiana, as required by statute.

The Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council is responsible for monitoring and reporting to the governor and the legislature on the implementation and administration of laws pertaining to the administration of workers’ compensation claims.