Houston’s Dean & Draper Promotes Smith to Leadership Team

Houston-based Dean & Draper Insurance Agency LP has promoted Stephen B. Smith to executive vice president, chief operating officer and limited partner over its group of agencies.

For the past year Smith has served as executive vice president of Soules Insurance Agency LP, a Dean & Draper company.

The Dean & Draper leadership team is confident that Smith’s vast experience will enhance the future growth of Dean & Draper by elevating its level of customer satisfaction through internal training and development programs. Increasing product knowledge and adding risk management services for clients is a key goal of the group. His experience will also enhance the merger and acquisition activity for the agency and well as solidifying company relationships.

Smith’s wide-ranging responsibilities include operations, mergers and acquisitions, risk management, marketing and advertising, as well as internal training and development programs.

Among his many areas of expertise, he is nationally recognized for his knowledge and proficiency in directors/officers and construction industry risk management. Smith holds the CPCU professional designation.

Source: Dean & Draper