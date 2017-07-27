Former Texas Workers’ Comp Commissioner Bordelon joins Granite Public Affairs

Former Texas Public Insurance Counsel and former Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Rod Bordelon has joined Austin-based Granite Public Affairs where he will lead the firm’s insurance and regulatory affairs practice.

An 11-time gubernatorial appointee, Bordelon has more than 30 years’ experience working with consumers, regulators, legislators and stakeholders.

As workers’ comp commissioner, Bordelon’s accomplishments included the implementation of reforms that resulted in significant market performance improvements and cost savings, a 50 percent drop in rates of insurance premiums, and increased performance within the agency.

As Texas public insurance counsel, he negotiated numerous regulatory reforms and was instrumental in implementing flexible file-and-use rate and form procedures in property and casualty lines of insurance, reducing regulatory delays, and increasing competition in the insurance marketplace.

Bordelon most recently served as policy director of Texans for Free Enterprise, where he advocated for price competition in the title insurance market. He also has served on several boards and commissions, including the International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions, Texas Property and Casualty Insurance Legislative Oversight Committee, Texas Surplus Lines Stamping Office, Interstate Product Regulation Commission, Southern Association of Workers’ Compensation Administrators, and Texas Certified Self-Insurance Guaranty Association.

Source: Granite Public Affairs