Rogers Named IIAT’s Customer Service Representative of the Year

The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) has named Cheryl Rogers of K&S Insurance in Rockwall as its Customer Service Representative (CSR) of the Year.

Rogers was presented with the award at IIAT’s 120th Annual Conference and Trade Show in Fort Worth. This award is given annually to a CSR in Texas who exemplifies outstanding leadership and service to the independent agency system and to the public.

Rogers is an account manager at K&S Insurance in Rockwall and holds the designations of Accredited Customer Service Representative, Texas Independent Insurance Adviser, Certified Account Manager and Construction Risk Insurance Specialist.

Her colleagues say Rogers excels at serving her clients and making them feel appreciated. She is known to resolve conflicts and handle difficult situations with remarkable patience and admirable tact.

Source: IIAT