Burns & Wilcox Opens New San Antonio Office, Taps Collazo

Burns & Wilcox opened an office in San Antonio, Texas. This is the fourth location for Burns & Wilcox in the state.

Hector Collazo joins as vice president and managing director for Burns & Wilcox in San Antonio. Collazo has 30 years of experience in commercial insurance, most recently as executive vice president for Myron Steves in San Antonio. Collazo will report to Donald R. Carson, senior executive vice president.

The Burns & Wilcox San Antonio office will specialize in property/casualty, professional liability, personal lines and transportation insurance products and services to retail brokers and agents.

Burns & Wilcox is a member of H.W. Kaufman Financial Group.