CoreLogic Acquires Myriad Development in Texas

CoreLogic has acquired Austin, Texas-based Myriad Development.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined assets of Myriad’s automated underwriting platform with property data from CoreLogic will create a proprietary solution that will transform and modernize underwriting for the insurance industry, according to statement from Irvine, Calif.-based Corelogic.

Myriad specializes in business process management products and services for large insurance carriers, real estate companies and government agencies.

CoreLogic is a global property information, analytics and data solutions provider.