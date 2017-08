Velocity Risk Underwriters to Offer Coastal HO-3 Product in Texas

Velocity Risk Underwriters is expanding its Texas insurance product offerings to include HO-3 for primary and secondary coastal homeowners.

Velocity offers its A.M. Best “A” rated coastal homeowners programs in Texas through Texas-based City National Insurance Co.

Velocity insures coastal properties in Texas, Connecticut, North Carolina and Florida, and writes commercial lines products in all 50 states.

Velocity writes through independent agents and is currently contracting new partners in Texas.

Source: Velocity Risk Underwriters