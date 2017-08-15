SageSure Insurance Managers’ Manalla Honored with PIA Louisiana Award

SageSure Insurance Managers announced that Leeann Manalla was awarded the 1752 Club Company Representative of the Year Award by the Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) of Louisiana. The presentation was made during PIA Louisiana’s Annual Convention in Galveston, Texas.

Based on peer recognition, the Company Representative of the Year Award publicly acknowledges Manalla’s continued efforts to elevate the status of the industry. The award represents her commitment to technical knowledge, high ethical standards and overall contribution to the association and the profession.

Manalla joined SageSure as the Louisiana field sales representative in 2013.

SageSure is an independent residential property managing general underwriter offering 33 products in 12 states while managing nearly all operations for 134,000 customers.

Manalla has been in the insurance industry for 30 years. She is a member of several industry associations, including PIA Louisiana, IIABL and the 1752 Club.

Source: SageSure Insurance Managers