Alliant Insurance Services Opens Office in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Newport Beach, Calif.-based insurance and risk management services firm, Alliant Insurance Services, has opened an office in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The office will provide a new strategic location for the company’s Alliant Americas middle market division and will be led by Steve Gaffney and Scott McLaughlin.

Gaffney and McLaughlin have an extensive track record of success in the region, which they will employ to provide targeted risk management and insurance solutions to a broad range of clients with both domestic and international operations.

Gaffney joins Alliant as senior vice president with more than 35 years of experience, and is regarded for his ability to deliver highly strategic risk and insurance solutions that improve business outcomes. He previously served as senior vice president with a regional insurance brokerage firm, specializing in high-risk property/casualty accounts.

Joining on as vice president, McLaughlin is a 23-year insurance veteran specializing in the design and deployment of technical, heavy casualty insurance solutions with an emphasis on construction, environmental, and marine exposures. Prior to joining Alliant, he was vice president with a regional insurance brokerage firm, serving clients across a broad spectrum of industries.

Source: Alliant Insurance Services