Seeman Holtz Enters Texas Through Primera Casualty Acquisition

Boca Raton, Fla.-based Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Inc. has acquired Primera Capital, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Primera’s Anthony Davis and team have been offering both auto insurance and tax services to the Dallas area for over seven years. The addition of Primera Capital will add a solid book of quality client relationships to the Seeman Holtz portfolio throughout Texas.

Seeman Holtz remains focused on targeting high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth. With the addition of Primera Capital, Seeman Holtz closed its eleventh agency acquisition for 2017.

SHP&C offers:

Private Client

Homeowner’s Policy

Automobile Insurance

Renter’s Policy

Umbrella Coverage

Commercial and Employee Coverage

Personal Liability Coverage

Source: Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Inc.