Bivins Promoted to VP at Dexter & Company

Dallas-based insurance and risk management firm Dexter & Company has promoted Stephen Bivins to vice president.

Bivins has been an agent at Dexter & Company since 2012, managing a diverse portfolio of personal and commercial clients. Bivins’ clients include high net worth individuals, music festivals, multifamily living, and hospitality across the United States and abroad.

Prior to joining Dexter & Company, Bivins served as vice president at Dallas Christian School, as well as director/major gifts officer at Baylor Health Care System.

Founded in 1876, Dexter & Company has offices in Dallas, College Station and Plano, Texas. The firm offers a full menu of services ranging from personal health insurance, standard property insurance, and high-net-worth coverage to a complete range of commercial coverages including cyber liability, officers and directors’ liability, and workers’ compensation policies.

Source: Dexter & Company