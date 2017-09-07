SWBC Insurance Services Expands into Kerrville, Texas, Office

SWBC Insurance Services, based in San Antonio, has expanded its division to Kerrville, Texas. Agent Nicole Shuler will be based in Kerrville to provide personal and business insurance to members of the community.

Shuler has nearly 15 years of experience working with SWBC Insurance Services. She can offer a wide array of products and services including home, auto, boat, motorcycle, RV insurance, and excess liability for new and existing clients.

Shuler holds her Texas General Lines Property and Casualty Agent license, Life and Health Insurance Agent license, and Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR) designation.

Shuler is joining SWBC Mortgage Loan Officer Leslie Barnet, who already offices in Kerrville.

Source: SWBC