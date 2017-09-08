Texas Finalist Named 2017 National Outstanding CSR

Brianne Head, director of Client Services for Independent Insurance Group Inc., in Dallas, Texas, has received the 2017 National Outstanding CSR of the Year Award from the Society of Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR) and the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC).

Head was named as the winner of this award from a field of 37 state winners. After five finalists were chosen from this field, a blue-ribbon panel of judges evaluated the finalists based on their individual contributions to the insurance community and on the strength of their essays written on the topic: “A friend who is a CSR has come to you for advice about a new customer service job opportunity in an agency in another city. What five factors about the employer and the position would you advise them to consider before accepting the job? Please discuss the most important factor first.”

Head was praised by an associate for “her knowledge of coverage, agency and industry procedures, and her delightful demeanor in all circumstances with underwriters, clients, and internal staff. Therefore, she is trusted to handle the agency’s largest and most complex clients.”

In her essay, Head mentions that the culture of the company is the most important of the five factors. She puts it this way: “Ensuring the overall office culture and atmosphere align with your personal needs will equate to a happier you. This information can be gleaned through several avenues: social media, the interview process, and tenure of both past and present employees—all can provide valuable insight. … An old adage alleges that people leave bosses, not jobs; I believe people leave cultures that do not align with personal beliefs, needs and desires.”

Head receives a cash award of $2,000, a distinctive gold and diamond lapel pin, and her name is inscribed on a sculpture on permanent display at The National Alliance headquarters in Austin, Texas.

A scholarship will be awarded to her employer, Independent Insurance Group Inc., for participation in any National Alliance program.

In addition to the selection of Head as the national award recipient, four national finalists were chosen from a particularly competitive field of applicants:

Jennifer D. Fryar with Sullivan Insurance Agency in Ardmore, Oklahoma

Pamela A. Grimes with VFIS of North Carolina/Anders, Ireland & Marshall Inc. in Raleigh, North Carolina

Demetra J. Ramey with CRS Insurance Brokerage in Denver, Colorado

Brenda A. Sells with Theodore Tunick & Company in Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands

Each finalist receives a special gold and garnet lapel pin, $500 cash award, and publicity in a national trade journal.