Riley Named Texas Workers’ Comp Deputy Commissioner of Compliance, Investigations

The Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation has hired Timothy P. Riley as the division’s new deputy commissioner of Compliance and Investigations.

Riley most recently served as vice president of Special Investigations for Texas Mutual Insurance Co., the state’s largest provider of workers’ compensation insurance coverage.

The newly created Compliance and Investigations program area is responsible for monitoring compliance and investigating violations. It is also responsible for enforcement efforts, including administrative violations and criminal prosecutions through DWC’s embedded prosecutor unit in Travis County.

Riley previously served as a senior staff attorney with Texas Mutual, and as a staff attorney for DWC’s predecessor, the Texas Workers’ Compensation Commission. He has also served as a deputy staff judge advocate while serving in the U.S. Army in South Korea, and as Claims Division chief in the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate at Fort Hood.

Source: Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation