Louisiana’s LCTA Acquires Risk Management Resources, Creates Specialty Insurer

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based workers’ compensation insurance provider, LCTA Workers’ Comp (LCTA), has acquired Risk Management Resources and created a new subsidiary, LCTA Specialty Insurance Co.

Risk Management Resources, which provides independent risk management consulting services to corporations and public entities, has been rebranded as LCTA Risk Services Inc. The company’s services are available to agents, customers and other businesses interested in improving health and safety of their employees.

LCTA Specialty Insurance Co. will allow more choices for its agents to cover their insureds. LCTA Casualty will continue to provide the high-level service and coverage for which it is known. It will also continue to pay dividends to qualified policyholders.

These announcements come on the heels of its expansion to write business in Mississippi and Arkansas, and its conversion to a casualty insurance company in early 2016.

LCTA is continuing to eye other markets as it sees opportunities to expand where it makes sense. By writing workers’ comp in other states, LCTA has been able to provide coverage to more Louisiana-based companies who also have locations in those states.

LCTA provides workers’ comp for a variety of industries such as health care, super markets, restaurants, artisan contractors and municipalities.

Source: LCTA