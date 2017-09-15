Buchanan Promoted to VP at RHSB in Dallas

Keleigh Buchanan was recently promoted to vice president at Dallas-based independent insurance broker, RHSB.

She has been with RHSB for five years and has 16 years of experience in the insurance industry. Buchanan is a licensed insurance professional working with families and individuals to manage their personal risk by finding the best insurance solutions while maximizing value.

She is part of RHSB’s Private Client Group — a concierge type service that specializes in the distinctive needs of high net worth clients with unique assets like aircraft, yachts, wine collections, vintage cars, fine art and jewelry. These clients often have extraordinary needs including coverage for domestic help, kidnap and ransom, worldwide travel and medical coverage. Buchanan’s consultative approach helps these clients find coverage to protect their assets and lifestyle.

Buchanan holds the Certified Personal Risk Manager designation.

RHSB, a member of the privately held risk management and insurance brokerage group Assurex Global, has offices in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.

Source: RHSB