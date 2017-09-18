Hub International Acquires Louisiana’s Benefit Advisory Group

Chicago-based insurance brokerage Hub International Limited (Hub), has acquired the assets of Benefit Advisory Group LLC (Benefits Advisory Group), with offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, La.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Benefit Advisory Group specializes in employee benefits, including group and individual plans as well as voluntary benefits.

Jay McGuire and Jeff Joffrion, managers of Benefit Advisory Group, will join HUB Gulf South and report to Steve Terry, president of HUB Gulf South.

Source: Hub International