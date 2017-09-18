Sunderman Appointed President of Hotchkiss Insurance Programs

Hotchkiss Insurance Programs LLC, based in Dallas, has appointed Timothy Sunderman as president.

He will assume operational responsibility and will report to Michael Hotchkiss, the company’s chief executive officer. Sunderman’s primary focus will be to preserve, optimize and grow Hotchkiss Insurance Programs alongside the current leadership team.

Previously, Sunderman served as divisional vice president with Great American Insurance Group’s property and inland marine division. In this role, he acted as director of the U.S. and Canadian homebuilder profit centers and coverholder manager. He also worked closely with managing general agents (MGAs) and program administrators to distribute the division’s products.

He brings nearly two decades of insurance experience with an extensive background in residential construction, inland marine, commercial casualty, and program development and management.

Sunderman holds the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate of Insurance Management (AIM) professional designations.

Founded in 2007, Hotchkiss Insurance Programs LLC is a privately held managing general insurance agency that currently underwrites and administers premium in excess of $40 million through niche programs. Programs include the Builder Agent Network, Texas Green Industry Workers’ Compensation Safety Group, Texas Homebuilders Workers’ Compensation Safety Group, and other growing niches. Many programs are exclusively endorsed by the Texas Association of Builders, the Texas Nursery Landscape Association and other state and local associations, and are distributed by a group of selected agents.

Source: Hotchkiss Insurance Programs