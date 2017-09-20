MarketScout Hires U.S. Risk’s Vincent as VP in Houston

MarketScout, the Dallas, Texas based insurance exchange and specialty MGA, has expanded its Professional Liability Division with the addition of Michele Vincent as vice president, healthcare practice leader.

Vincent joins the professional liability practice with more than 20 years of experience in underwriting and broking healthcare related risks with MGA, wholesale and agency based companies. Prior to joining MarketScout, Vincent was vice president – senior broker and underwriter for U.S. Risk where she managed its Houston healthcare division.

Vincent has earned both the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Certified Insurance Services Representative (CISR) professional designations and will be based in Houston, Texas.

Source: MarketScout