Mechura Joins Brady, Chapman, Holland & Associates’ Employee Benefits Team

September 25, 2017

Texas-based independent insurance agency Brady, Chapman, Holland & Associates Inc. has hired Julie Mechura as an employee benefits risk advisor in Houston.

She will focus on sustaining and developing client relationships, while functioning as the client’s risk advisor.

Mechura has more than 24 years of experience working in employee benefits including account management, marketing, and sales operations.

Julie Mechura

Prior to joining BCH, Mechura was employed with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as an account executive.

Source: Brady, Chapman, Holland & Associates Inc.

