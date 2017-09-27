Texas Regulators Seek Data on Insurers’ Hurricane Harvey Claims

The Texas Department of Insurance has issued a mandatory data call to both admitted and surplus lines insurance carriers seeking information about Hurricane Harvey-related claims in 62 counties impacted by the storm.

The data call is designed to provide TDI with information necessary to determine the financial and other impacts of claims related to Hurricane Harvey on the various property/casualty insurers doing business in Texas, including surplus lines insurers, and the property/casualty industry as a whole.

The affected counties include Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Hays, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kerr, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Wharton, Willacy, Williamson and Wilson.

P/C insurers and their agents and representatives are instructed to complete and return their initial response to this data call no later than Oct. 31, 2017. Subsequent submissions will be due monthly.

More information, as well as the Harvey Data Call Reporting Form and Harvey Data Call Instructions may be found online at http://www.tdi.texas.gov/bulletins/2017/.

Completed submissions should be emailed to HurricaneData@tdi.texas.gov.