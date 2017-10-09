Texas Insurance Broker RHSB Restructures Senior Leadership

Dallas-based independent insurance brokerage RHSB has named Julia Miller Spracklen J.D. as chief operating officer and Courtney Woodruff as senior vice president in its Commercial Lines Division. Additionally, John Losurdo will transition from the role of chief operating office to chief administrative officer.

Julia Spracklen joined RHSB in April 2015 as vice president of Risk Services, the division of RSHB responsible for claims oversight, claims review and audits, loss control coordination, and loss trend analysis. Prior to RHSB, she was a senior claims counsel at Travelers Insurance Co.

Courtney Woodruff joined RHSB in 2007 as an account executive in the Commercial Lines Division of RHSB’s Dallas office. In 2013 she was promoted to the vice president of the Dallas Commercial Lines Division. Prior to joining RHSB, she was an account executive for Travelers Insurance Co.

In addition to the noted changes, RHSB’s senior leadership team is also comprised of Chief Executive Officer Tom Hughston, Fort Worth Office Leader Bart Tucker, Chief Information Officer Karen Bitzer and Vice President of Finance/Accounting Grady Allums.

RHSB is an independent insurance broker and a member of Assurex Global, a privately held risk management and insurance brokerage group. RHSB has offices in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.

Source: RHSB