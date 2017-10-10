Michiels Named Claims Manager at LUBA Workers’ Comp

Baton Rouge, La.-based LUBA Workers’ Comp has named Russell Michiels as manager of its claims department. He will oversee all claims operations and medical bill reviews, ensure compliance with state and federal insurance regulations and assist with securing the company’s catastrophic reinsurance coverage.

Michiels has been with LUBA since 2007 and has more than 27 years of experience in the insurance industry. He began at the company as a senior claims supervisor and was then promoted to assistant claims manager, a position he has held since 2010.

Founded in 1991, LUBA Workers’ Comp is a casualty insurance company covering businesses in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas, through select independent insurance agencies.

Source: LUBA Workers’ Comp