Deadline Extended for Texas Windstorm Insurance Association Post-Harvey Claim Disputes

As of Oct. 4, the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) had received 68,861 claims related to Hurricane Harvey. TWIA is the insurer of last resort for wind and hail along the Texas coast.

Affected policyholders, should have received or will soon receive a claim disposition letter from TWIA outlining the amount the insurer will pay for losses covered by their policy, the association reported.

Policyholders who want to dispute their claim payment amount are urged to first contact TWIA so the company may attempt to: address any unmet needs, provide a timely resolution, and prevent any out-of-pocket or additional costs associated with a formal claim dispute process.

Under normal circumstances, policyholders have 60 days from the date they receive their claim disposition letter to request appraisal. However, TWIA recommended more time be granted to policyholders and the Texas Department of Insurance has extended the deadline to 120 days for claim arising from the weather-related event, Hurricane Harvey, which occurred Aug. 25 through Aug. 31.

Insureds who do not meet the deadline to request appraisal, waive their right to dispute the amount TWIA has agreed to pay for their loss. Insurance Code §2210.574(c) allows a policyholder to request an additional 30 days to demand appraisal. This request must be submitted to TWIA no later than 15 days after the deadline.

