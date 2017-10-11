LCTA Workers’ Comp’s Prevot to Serve on Louisiana’s Opioid Prevention Advisory Council

Troy Prevot, executive vice president of Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based LCTA Workers’ Comp, has been appointed to serve on the state’s Advisory Council on Heroin and Opioid Prevention and Education, the insurer announced.

He was selected as the designee by Louisiana Speaker of the House of Representatives Taylor F. Barras. Prevot is one of 13 designees selected to serve on the council.

Prevot’s familiarity with the two industries that have significant stakes in curbing this crisis will be of great value to the council. In addition to his experience in the workers’ comp field, Prevot is a 30-year veteran of the health care industry, serving as a physician’s assistant and working in sports medicine and orthopedics.

In both fields, he has seen how opioid addiction can be a major issue and can impact not only individuals suffering with addiction, but also the bottom line for businesses with injured employees.

He says he is constantly monitoring what other states are doing, and staying informed through medical journals and research studies. Coupled with teaching pharmacology at Louisiana State University and Southeastern Louisiana University, Prevot is well versed in the subject. With that knowledge and his passion to improve lives, he says he hopes to make this problem a thing of the past.

Formed as a result of ACT 88 of the 2017 Regular Session, the advisory committee was created to develop policy recommendations to combat opioid abuse, a major issue in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Louisiana has the sixth highest opioid pain reliever-prescribing rate in the nation, averaging 122 prescriptions per 100 people. Data from 2014 to 2015 shows that the number of opioid overdoses has increased by 12 percent within the state.

Act 88 requires the council to serve in an advisory capacity to the board and establish an Interagency Heroin and Opioid Coordination Plan, which shall include but not be limited to all of the following: parish-level data on opioid overdoses and usage of overdose-reversal medication, progress of current initiatives in the state relating to the heroin and opioid epidemic, and specific impacts to agencies in addressing education, treatment, prevention, overdose, and recovery.

Source: LCTA