Brentwood Services Administrators Adds Vinson in North Carolina

Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. has selected Theresa Vinson as a new senior claim representative in the Raleigh, N.C., office, according to Jeff Pettus, president and CEO of BSA.

In her position as senior claim representative, Vinson is responsible for reviewing, processing and handling medical workers’ compensation claims as assigned by Shirley Girard, senior claims supervisor in the BSA Raleigh, N.C., office. Vinson determines the compensability of the claim and extent of liability. She also communicates directly with clients, employers, injured workers, physicians and attorneys, and manages claims in a timely and economic manner.

Prior to joining BSA, Vinson worked for CorVell Corporate in Raleigh, as a claim specialist. She holds her associate in claims (AIC) designation.

Vinson graduated from Eastern Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in environmental design (drafting).

Brentwood Services Inc. is an independent employee-owned company headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., specializing over the past 26 years in structuring and managing alternative market options for employers and insurance providers.

Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. provides claims management and loss control services to employers and employer associations with self-insured and large deductible programs for workers’ compensation and other casualty lines throughout the contiguous 48 states. BSA also provides underwriting, policy management and accounting services to association-sponsored pools and mutual insurance companies.