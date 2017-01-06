Atlanta-Based Insurance Specialty Group Names Harrell as President, COO

Stephen Harrell has been named president and chief operating officer of Insurance Specialty Group LLC (ISG), effective Jan. 1.

Harrell, who previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer since 2014.

According to Bruce Harrell, chairman & CEO to the company, during that time Stephen Harrell led ISG through the addition of a new primary and excess general liability facility, an organizational re-launch and a restructure of the company’s IT infrastructure.

After graduating from Florida State University with degrees in Risk Management/Insurance & Entrepreneurship, Harrell began a career in insurance with Marsh USA, Inc. He joined Insurance Specialty Group (“ISG”) in October of 2010 to work as a territory underwriting manager, focusing on business management and new product development.

ISG is a managing general underwriter that specializes in insurance and risk management for the residential construction and light commercial construction industries.

