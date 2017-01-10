Normandy Insurance Expands Workers’ Compensation Coverage to Georgia

Florida-based workers’ compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Co. has expanded its coverage into Georgia, bringing the total number of states it offers coverage to two. The company also writes coverage in Florida.

In addition to expanding its operations into Georgia, Normandy also brought all claims operations in-house in 2016 and has been assigned a Demotech Financial Stability Rating of A.

Normandy’s Senior Vice President Jayson Buechler said the company is looking at moving into other states.

Normandy offers workers’ compensation products to small and mid-size business owners. Founded in 2008, Normandy provides coverage to a wide range of businesses. The company is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla.