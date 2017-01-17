Construction Worker Dies After Falling from University of Kentucky Roof

Authorities say a construction worker died after falling from the roof of a building at the University of Kentucky.

Media reports say 47-year-old Michael Persichitti died after falling about 30 feet Friday at the site of the new student center on the Lexington campus. The Fayette County coroner says he died of multiple blunt-force injuries.

UK police chief Joe Monroe says several people were on the roof unloading roofing materials when the accident occurred.

He says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the death. The site will not reopen until the investigation is finished.

The university says Persichitti was employed by Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal of Lexington. Monroe said that Kalkreuth was a subcontractor working for Messer Construction of Cincinnati.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.