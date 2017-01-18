Deaths of 3 Men Working on Florida Keys Road Project Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating the deaths of three men who collapsed underground at a Florida Keys road project.

Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark says one worker for the county’s contractor went down a drainage pipe Monday to investigate why a newly paved Key Largo road was settling nearby.

Clark says the worker got trapped. Three other workers, a firefighter and two deputies tried to help him.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Becky Herrin says three workers and the firefighter “collapsed for unknown reasons.”

Herrin says all three workers’ bodies have been pulled from the hole. The dead were identified as 34-year-old Elway Gray of Fort Lauderdale, 49-year-old Louis O’Keefe of Little Torch Key and 24-year-old Robert Wilson of Summerland Key.

A Miami-Dade County Hazmat team and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration also are investigating.

