Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. Opens First Office in Georgia

Brentwood Services Administrators Inc. has opened a new claims office in Conyers, Ga., according to Jeff Pettus, president and chief executive officer of the third-party administrator.

Overseeing the operations in the Conyers office is Cheryl Hill, claim supervisor. The office currently provides claims management and loss control services for a wide range of employers and employer associations in the state of Georgia, including those in local government, school systems, major health systems and manufacturing.

“We’ve been handling claims in Georgia for over 20 years. The office was opened due to our company’s business growth and increasing opportunity in the market. We felt having a physical office location in the state was a strategic move towards solidifying our presence in Georgia and one that reflects our commitment, stability and desire to grow,” Pettus said.

Brentwood Services Administrators Inc., headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., provides claims management and loss control services to employers and employer associations with self-insured and large deductible programs for workers’ compensation and other casualty lines throughout the contiguous 48 states. The company also provides underwriting, policy management and accounting services to association-sponsored pools and mutual insurance companies.