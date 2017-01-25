Alabama-Based Cobbs Allen Taps Reed as HR Director

Cobbs Allen, a national insurance and risk management firm headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., has hired Tyrenda Williams-Reed as its new Human Resources director.

Reed will be responsible for company-wide human resource services, recruitment and talent development. As a member of the Cobbs Allen leadership team, she will help strategic growth by building the company’s brand and adding new talent.

Previous to joining Cobbs Allen, she served as head of Human Resources for America’s Thrift Stores and director of Outreach for the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club.

Reed received a master’s degree in journalism and Latin American and Caribbean studies from New York University. She received her bachelor’s degree in political science from Birmingham Southern College.

She holds Accredited in Public Relations (APR) and Professional in Human Resources (PHR) professional certifications and is a member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), Alabama and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Birmingham.

In addition to its Birmingham office, the company also has offices in Houston, Kansas City and New Orleans, and offers traditional commercial insurance, surety services, employee benefits services, personal insurance services, and alternative risk financing services.

