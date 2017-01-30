Next Level Administrators Of Florida Adds Blanch as VP of Business Development

Next Level Administrators (NLA), a Bradenton, Fla.-based data-focused claims administration organization, has appointed Angela Blanch as vice president of Business Development.

Prior to joining the company, Blanch worked with with various TPA’s including CorVel Corporation, Sedgwick CMS, Cambridge, and GatesMcDonald. For more than 16 years, Blanch managed insurance company relationships, directed client relationships, insured programs, self-insured programs and PEOs.

At NLA, Blanch will be responsible for new business acquisitions, consultative services, client relationships, and marketing. She has a proven track record of working with clients to develop strategies to shorten claims duration, improve return to work programs and reduce overall financial expense.

Next Level Administrators (NLA) is a full service workers’ compensation claims and program administration firm that provides integrated insurance services to carriers, program managers, captives and self-insured employers.